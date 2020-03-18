Coronavirus: Cassidy and Kennedy involved in efforts to help LA & send Americans checks

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -From Capitol Hill, members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation are not only monitoring the impact COVID-19 is having on the state, but they are also working to help Louisiana cope with the crisis.
Republican Bill Cassidy, the state’s senior U.S. senator, said he is in daily contact with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.
"I am texting back and forth with either the governor, his chief of staff or other members of his staff at least on an every twice a day basis,” Cassidy said.
Per capita, Louisiana has one of the highest rates of coronavirus cases, something that concerns Cassidy, who is a medical doctor.
"It is expanding across our state,” said Cassidy.
Cassidy has a bill that requires insurance companies to cover the cost of a coronavirus vaccine if one becomes available.
"Under current law certain vaccines are mandatorily covered by insurance companies and so when the COVID-19 becomes available it will be one of those covered,” he said.
Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, said although he is a fiscal conservative, he supports assisting Americans who are suffering financially because of the pandemic.
“This is no time to be cheap,” said Kennedy. “We are not going to let this economy fall.” Both Cassidy and Kennedy were involved in discussions with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin this week about plans to provide checks to Americans from the federal government.
"You must take of people's financial health as well as their physical health,” said Cassidy.
Small businesses are suffering too.
“We will be setting aside $300 billion for government guaranteed loans to small businesses. This program will be administered through banks,” said Kennedy.
Also, on Cassidy's radar are so-called “gig” workers, that is people working temporary or freelance jobs.
"There's lots of folks that make their living [from] LYFT, Uber, Airbnb persons. I've been very aware of the gig economy,” said Cassidy.
And he said talks in Washington include the predicament states find themselves in because of the virus.
"It’s also an issue that states and cities are dependent upon sales tax revenue, so there’s going be a real hit to sales tax revenue. What do we do to replace that?” said Cassidy.
