Free counseling services offered through COVID hotline

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Behavioral Health has established a hotline to help Louisianans cope with the Coronavirus outbreak.
The Keep Calm Through COVID crisis phone line provides trained counselors to support Louisianans through this difficult time.
Counselors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with information and service coordination, linking callers to mental health and substance abuse counseling services. This service is available to the public at no charge.
Call the Keep Calm Through COVID hotline at 1-866-310-7977 at any time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.
