Gov. Edwards: Behave as if you already have the disease as state ramps up preparations for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards said the state is getting read for a long battle with COVID-19, and everyone should behave as if they already have the disease.
Edwards confirmed Wednesday afternoon (March 18) that that the state has 257 cases of COVID-19, with six deaths in Orleans Parish. Four of those are at the Lambeth House, an assisted living center. One of those deaths are in Jefferson Parish.
The governor said the state has two weeks to minimize the spread of the disease.
“This is going to get much worse before it gets better,” Edwards said.
The state is prepared to see a massive spike in confirmed coranavirus cases in Louisiana over the next 36 to 48 hours.
“Each of these numbers, they are not just cases. They represent our brothers and sisters,” Edwards said. “We’re only going to succeed if we work together.”
The state has requested SBA disaster loan assistance for all 64 parishes to help small businesses.
He said if someone’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should file for unemployment through Louisiana Works.
Evictions and foreclosures are on hold for now. “We cannot have more homelessness at a time like this,” Edwards said.
The state suggests you should only shop for one week at a time. That will allow critical supplies to remain in stock.
"We are all in this together. Cook at home. Order takeout. Shop at your grocery store as you normally would, but for one week at a time, not one month at a time. Our supply chain is going to be fine," Edwards said.
Attorney General Jeff Landry said the governor has the legal authority to enact the restrictions he has, such as on public gatherings and businesses.
"He is acting with restraint and with consideration to individual liberties and freedoms, and I appreciate that,” Landry said.
The state is looking to reopen recently-closed hospitals, among other things.
"We have space out there. We only have so many doctors and nurses and so forth,” Edwards said.
He also said 400 Louisiana National Guard soldiers have been deployed, some at Bayou Segnette State Park in Westwego where some patients are being housed.
LSU Football Coach Ed Ogeron, who spoke at the news conference, said the meetings he attended were organized and he was pleased with the leadership.
“I encourage you to follow the game plan,” Ogeron said.
The first case of presumptive positive COVID-19 was discovered in Jefferson Parish and treated in Orleans Parish on March 9.
