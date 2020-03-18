Healthcare experts & senior citizens advocate react to call for more telehealth use during COVID-19 pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -As the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to climb, efforts to curb the spread of the virus include a call by President Donald Trump for more use of medical technology by patients.
“We encourage everyone to maximize use of telehealth to limit exposure to the virus,” Trump said during a Tuesday White House briefing.
The Trump administration announced that it expanded telehealth or telemedicine services for Medicare recipients. The virus has proven to be especially hard on older people and with the internet they can have “virtual” visits with their healthcare providers at no additional costs.
Howard Rodgers, Executive Director of the New Orleans Council on Aging, had a two-fold reaction to the president’s comments.
“I think it’s a great idea,” said Rodgers. "The only problem with that in terms of our population here in the city of New Orleans a number of seniors who are on Medicaid or Medicare go the senior centers and they utilize those senior centers and their computer there because they don't have that particular equipment at home."
Veteran local healthcare experts interviewed via Skype and Facetime for this story applauded the federal government’s move.
Dr. Jack Winters, CEO of the LSU Healthcare Network, said many patient-doctor interactions can be safely and effectively done online.
"We have this community spread outbreak of this pandemic, so what we want to do is to decrease travel, decrease exposures when we can effectively, so it actually increases your safety," Winters said.
Dr. Patrick Delafontaine, Executive Dean of Tulane’s School of Medicine, ticked off some of what doctors can do through internet communications with patients.
"Physicians can prescribe drugs, can evaluate patients and this can be done through devices such as a cellphone, an I-pad, a computer, so it's a very positive development,” said Delafontaine.
Seema Verma, Administrator of the U.S. Medicare & Medicaid Services said telehealth is not just about at-home digital devices.
"And these services can also be provided in a variety of settings, including nursing homes, hospital outpatient departments and more,” said Verma.
But for a lot of people the only way they have communicated with a doctor is in person, so the idea of doing so with a computer may be a little scary.
"They're going to have to be a little bit more aware of their medications, they're also going to have to be a little bit more aware of their feelings, in terms of their health until this event is over with,” Rodgers said.
But local medical experts said telemedicine does not mean an end to seeing doctors in person.
"After a telemedicine encounter if the patient needs to be seen that can still be done,” said Winters.
Delafontaine made a similar argument.
"We’re not stopping real-time visits with patients,” said Delafontaine.
