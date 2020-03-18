JPSO searching for person of interest in connection with Helen St. homicide

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in a homicide investigation.
JPSO is searching for 28-year-old Norris Cook who also goes by the nickname “Nardy”.
Investigators say Cook is considered a person of interest in a homicide that occurred in the 200 block of Helen Street on March 13. Cook has been missing since the incident.
Cook is described as a black male standing 5’7” tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Cook, they are asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
