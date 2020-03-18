Lakeside mall announces closure aside from JC Penney and Dillard’s

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - In Jefferson Parish, Lakeside mall is temporarily closed aside from two department stores, but businesses across the parish are feeling the impact.
Some customers walked up to Lakeside Mall, only to turn around.
“Yesterday it was open somewhat, so I thought I’d be able to at least get in some stores,” Jeremy Wara said.
Mall executives announced Wednesday morning they would close stores aside from JC Penney and Dillard's.
"I got some sunglasses two weeks ago and I'm just getting them adjusted. I thought it would probably be closed, but I came out to check it anyway," Al Ryan said.
Some hoping to grab a bite from the food court or get their phones fixed turned away as well.
"I hope I can find other places that are open on Veterans or maybe something else," Hossein Kasiri said.
Shops on the exterior of the mall stayed open, while restaurants offered take out services.
“This whole thing’s been aggravating, to be honest with you. Can’t get food nowhere. Everybody’s all panicking and buying out everything and stores are empty,” Jeremy Wara said.
While others say it’s minor disruption to daily tasks.
"You know, it's what's gotta be done, you know? We've got to stop this before it gets real bad. So I understand it's inconvenient for all of us obviously, but it's where we are right now," Ryan said.
While lots at Lakeside sit fairly empty, strip malls with grocery stores bustled.
However, not every business benefitted from the activity.
"It's been hard. We had to let people go, which we did not want to. business is down drastically," Porter & Luke's Manager Brandy Blume said.
She said their restaurant, like many others, are offering family-style meals at this time, but calls for take out have been slow.
"Days kind of mm because there are people still working, but when they get off of work, it does pick up at 5 o'clock," Blume said.
While chairs and tables are stacked up and employees are cut like at many other restaurants, she says only time will tell whether they will stay open if the virus progresses.
"We're taking it day by day and seeing what we're going to do. Of course, if we start losing, well we have no choice," Blume said.
At Lakeside Mall, JC Penney will remain open from 12 pm to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, and from 12 pm to 6 pm on Sundays.
Dillard’s store hours will be from 11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, and 12 pm to 6 pm Sundays.
