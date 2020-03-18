LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk talks about his new job

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kevin Faulk is still LSU’s all-time leading rusher and now, he’s the Tigers’ running backs coach.
The Louisiana native was part of the national champion LSU staff last season as director of player development. He is now ready to prove himself in a much larger role with the team.
Faulk (1995-1998) finished his LSU playing career with 4,557 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns. He then went on to play 13 years for the New England Patriots, where he won three Super Bowls. Faulk remains that team’s record holder for all-purpose yards with 12,34 and kickoff return yards with 4,098.
Despite all those accomplishments and many more, believe it or not, being on the front cover of Sports Illustrated for LSU’s upset of No. 1 Florida nearly 23 years ago is still a big part of who the Carencro native is.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.