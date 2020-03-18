NOPD easing back on minor crime; school zones not in effect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - School zone beacons may be flashing, but school zone speed limits are not in effect at this time.
Classes are on hold until at least April because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
However, normal speed limits remain in effect throughout the City of New Orleans and will be enforced.
During this public health crisis, the New Orleans Police Departmemt is issuing citations, summons, or both when possible rather than taking people into physical custody for low-level offenses.
But the NOPD maintains the authority to arrest any individual actively breaking the law.
“It’s time to take personal responsibility and take care of one another,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.
