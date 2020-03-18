Zack: Rain chances increase heading into the weekend

For the first time in what seems like forever, we could finally see multiple days of higher rain chances. It looks as though Friday night and again on Sunday bring the best chance at seeing storms around the area. The exact timing and area of the greatest rain threat still needs to ironed out over the coming days but at least “some” changes to the forecast are on the way. Highs do fall back into the 70s this weekend due to the increased rain chances and cloud cover.