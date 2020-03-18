Zack: Rain chances increase heading into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Little change can be expected as we remain stuck in a spring pattern that refuses to provide any sizable rain chances and quite warm weather for mid March.
Now I will say one change that is on the way are some higher rain chances as we approach the weekend. We do have the end of the week to get through which looks to bring a repeat of the past few days as we start each day with patchy fog before the afternoon hours make a return to those 80 degree temperatures under a mixture of sun and clouds.
Late Friday is when a weak front will approach the area bringing our first real chance for rain in quite some time. Although rain chances for Friday stay in the 30-40% range, that could easily increase much higher by Friday evening. Highs on Friday will once again be in the 80s but a slight reprieve from the 80 degree warmth looks to be on the way this weekend.
For the first time in what seems like forever, we could finally see multiple days of higher rain chances. It looks as though Friday night and again on Sunday bring the best chance at seeing storms around the area. The exact timing and area of the greatest rain threat still needs to ironed out over the coming days but at least “some” changes to the forecast are on the way. Highs do fall back into the 70s this weekend due to the increased rain chances and cloud cover.
