Bruce: Warm To Hot Temps-Stray Showers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Spring arrives tonight at 10:49pm. The Warm and muggy feel will stick around for several days to come. Highs topping out in the low to mid 80s. Little, if any, rain is expected tonight with mostly cloudy skies.
Changes begin Friday with slim rain chances during the daytime hours. Spotty showers are expected overnight. We’ll still be warm and muggy during the day. a weak front is expected to move through overnight along with most of the rain. Severe weather is not expected, but a few thunderstorms are possible.
Saturday and Sunday will feature highs near 80 behind the front, but it won’t be picture perfect. There will still be some rain around at times, especially north of the Lake.
We’ll be drying out and warming up again for next week.
