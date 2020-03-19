Celebrity chefs organize petition to help restaurant industry during coronavirus closures

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans Chef Michael Gulotta says he’s had to lay off about a hundred employees and both of his restaurants, MoPho and Maypop, are now closed.
“The people who we employ, our staff, are so important to us and so it’s a tricky situation where your only option is to lay people off, we have to be honest, if they want to get unemployment, if they want to have any money coming in, because we have no idea how long we’re not going to be open for, if you look at that petition most of it is geared towards our employees, it’s not geared toward the owner," Gulotta said.
Louisiana’s Governor ordered a state ban on dine in guests because of the Coronavirus pandemic. To stay in business some of New Orleans most iconic restaurants are shifting to curbside pickup. The impact has been heart breaking to area chefs.
That’s why Gulotta and other chefs across the country have organized this petition hoping they can help restaurants impacted by the global pandemic and the employees who work at them. They’d like to see lawmakers implement things like emergency unemployment benefits for hourly and salaried workers as well as rent and loan abatement. Gulotta also has another idea.
“You can not charge rent, you can not charge our loans, but also, like, why can’t we find a way to put us to work? That’s what we did after Katrina, we went to work, we found a way to feed people, you know? We know that there are kids out of school right now who need food so, why can’t we find a way where restaurants can sign up with the local government and be paid a certain amount to do a certain amount of meals. Then, I can find work. I can give work to my cooks. I can give work to my staff delivering it. You can give me a set amount and I can work around those numbers, restaurants are known to work around numbers," Gulotta said.
