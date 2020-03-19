Celebrity chefs organize petition to help restaurant industry during coronavirus closures

“You can not charge rent, you can not charge our loans, but also, like, why can’t we find a way to put us to work? That’s what we did after Katrina, we went to work, we found a way to feed people, you know? We know that there are kids out of school right now who need food so, why can’t we find a way where restaurants can sign up with the local government and be paid a certain amount to do a certain amount of meals. Then, I can find work. I can give work to my cooks. I can give work to my staff delivering it. You can give me a set amount and I can work around those numbers, restaurants are known to work around numbers," Gulotta said.