La. Rep. Steve Scalise announces decision to self-quarantine

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana Representative and U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise announced his decision to self-quarantine, according to a release.
In a statement, Scalise said he met with Florida Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, who tested positive for coronavirus, last week. Due to the close contact with Diaz-Balar, Scalise will self-quarantine.
Scalise’s statement is below:
“I have just been informed that my colleague, Mario Diaz-Balart, tested positive for COVID-19. Since I had an extended meeting with him late last week, out of an abundance of caution, I have decided it would be best to self-quarantine based on the guidance of the Attending Physician of the United States Congress."
“Fortunately, I am not experiencing any symptoms, and will continue working remotely on Congress’ Coronavirus response, and will remain in close contact with the Trump administration’s Coronavirus task force, my colleagues in Congress, as well as local officials and health professionals in Louisiana to ensure that swift action to address this crisis continues.”
