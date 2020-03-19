Louisiana one of the first states approved for statewide SBA loans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana is one of the first states to be approved for COVID-19 business aid from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Governor John Bel Edwards made the announcement Thursday, March 19 during a press conference.
The SBA will offer low-interest disaster loans for businesses in all 64 parishes that have been affected by COVID-19 coronavirus.
Businesses impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) may qualify for loans of up to $2 million to help pay for fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills, according to a statement.
The interest rates vary on the type of business, including 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for private non-profit organizations.
The disaster declaration has also been extended to neighboring states and counties around the region including:
Arkansas counties: Ashley, Chicot, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Union
Mississippi counties: Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Hancock, Issaquena, Jefferson, Marion, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Warren and Wilkinson
Texas counties: Cass, Harrison, Jefferson, Marion, Newton, Orange, Panola, Sabine and Shelby.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Businesses can also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339.
