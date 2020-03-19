Louisiana one of the first states approved for statewide SBA loans

Louisiana one of the first states approved for statewide SBA loans
Governor John Bel Edwards made the announcement Thursday, March 19 during a press conference. (Source: wlox)
By Kendra Smith-Parks | March 19, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 3:55 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana is one of the first states to be approved for COVID-19 business aid from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Governor John Bel Edwards made the announcement Thursday, March 19 during a press conference.

The SBA will offer low-interest disaster loans for businesses in all 64 parishes that have been affected by COVID-19 coronavirus.

Businesses impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) may qualify for loans of up to $2 million to help pay for fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills, according to a statement.

The interest rates vary on the type of business, including 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for private non-profit organizations.

The disaster declaration has also been extended to neighboring states and counties around the region including:

Arkansas counties: Ashley, Chicot, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Union

Mississippi counties: Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Hancock, Issaquena, Jefferson, Marion, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Warren and Wilkinson

Texas counties: Cass, Harrison, Jefferson, Marion, Newton, Orange, Panola, Sabine and Shelby.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Businesses can also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.