Relatives remember Dr. Robert Lancaster of the Lambeth House

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Relatives of one of the recent coronavirus COVID-19 victims at Lambeth House say New Orleans has lost a leader in the mental health community as well as a good man.
98-year-old Dr. Robert Lancaster was one of five people to have died at the senior living center.
Lancaster was a noted psychiatrist who served as medical director of de Paul hospital and his family says he should be remembered for more than just Covid 19.
Dr. Lancaster’s family says they found out he was having COVID-19 symptoms on Friday. He was tested and moved to Tulane hospital on Monday when the test came back positive.
“The people were good to him across the board and they were on top of everything,” Lancaster’s son Mike Lancaster said.
The family says Dr. Lancaster was determined to come back after Katrina and volunteered his services at Luke’s house for those experiencing mental problems after the storm.
“Prominent and well respected not just as a professional but as a human being,” Mike said.
As for finding out why a cluster of so many victims occurred at Lambeth House, the state health department confirms that they, along with the CDC, are investigating.
Dr. Eric Griggs says billions of people are eager for answers as to what caused this outbreak, especially the medical community.
In the meantime, the Lancaster family plans a funeral for a beloved great grandfather.
“Every time we walked in the room he would smile, he was so glad to see us. I will miss that smile,” Mike said.
Lambeth house Is now restricting visitation and invited in the Centers For Disease Control for on-site testing. They have also closed the café and wellness center.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.