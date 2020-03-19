Shelby: Weekend Cold Front Ahead

Today marks the Spring Equinox! Another warm and muggy day is on tap with highs topping out in the mid 80s. Little, if any, rain is expected under a mix of sun and clouds.
Changes begin Friday with rain chances bumping up a bit as a cold front approaches. We'll still be warm and muggy during the day. The front is expected to move through overnight along with most of the rain. Severe weather is not expected, but a few thunderstorms are possible.
Saturday and Sunday will feature highs in the 70s behind the front, but it won't be picture perfect. There will still be some rain around at times, especially north of the Lake.
We’ll be drying out and warming up again for next week.
