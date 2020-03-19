St. Bernard Parish suspends criminal court, other operations because of COVID-19

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - The District Attorney, Clerk of Court and Judges want the public to know that the Courthouse is open. The Louisiana Supreme Court and Governor have restricted use for emergency hearings and time sensitive matters. Criminal Court matters are being continued. If you have a court date you must appear and get a new court date. If you fail to appear the law requires a bench warrant to be issued. Contact your attorney and/or the Judge Office for all civil court matters.