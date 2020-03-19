St. Bernard Parish suspends criminal court, other operations because of COVID-19

Parish update related to COVID-19
March 19, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 4:31 PM

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - The District Attorney, Clerk of Court and Judges want the public to know that the Courthouse is open. The Louisiana Supreme Court and Governor have restricted use for emergency hearings and time sensitive matters. Criminal Court matters are being continued. If you have a court date you must appear and get a new court date. If you fail to appear the law requires a bench warrant to be issued. Contact your attorney and/or the Judge Office for all civil court matters.

Clerk of Court’s Office is restricting public access. Business is being handled via phone, fax and email. Contact the Office at 504-2713434.

Suspended Operations

Sidney Torres Park Children’s Playground, Skate Park and Fitness Zone

St. Bernard Registrar of Voters Office 504-478-4232

Los Islenos Museum Complex 504-874-0635

St. Bernard Parish Tourism Office 504-278-4242

St. Bernard Parish Animal Control 504-278-1534

St. Bernard Parish Housing Office 504-278-4468

St. Bernard Parish Public Works Office 504-278-4300

St. Bernard Parish Recreation Department 504-278-4295

St. Bernard Parish Government rental facilities 504-278-1506

St. Bernard Water and Sewer Department 504-271-1681 (Drop box available for payments at drive-up window)

Limited Operations

Safety and Permits Office

Road Crews (canal maintenance and emergencies)

Litter Abatement Division (removing trash/debris from public right-of-ways)

Water and Sewer (collections and processing bills)

Normal Operations

St. Bernard Parish Switchboard

Water Treatment Plant

Wastewater Treatment Plant

Fire Department

Stay Up-to-date on St. Bernard Parish’s response to COVID-19

· Call 504-278-4200

· Email questions to info@sbpg.net

· Visit www.sbpg.net

