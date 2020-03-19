UMC launches ER triage tents to accommodate influx of Covid19 patients

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Flattening the curve of Covid 19 is the goal, only to be achieved through social distancing and consistent medical care. That’s why University Medical Center is expanding its emergency services with these triage tents.
“It’s going to allow us to see if we see more patients and screen more patients,” said Dr. Peter Deblieux, UMC Covid 19 Incident Commander.
Doctors will treat patients suffering from falls, appendicitis, et cetera, but also flu-like symptoms and if they reach the qualifications can be screened for Covid 19. It will not however be a drive-thru Covid 19 location.
“If you are walking well, and have a normal oxygen, normal respiratory rate, you look well, if you have an influenza-like illness you’ll be screened,” said Deblieux.
Deblieux says they’re seeing more patients with Covid 19 symptoms everyday, including patients in younger age-ranges.
“That’s very different than what we saw in China because China sampling and testing involves people only sick enough to be admitted to the hospital, so it’s a sample bias what they say when there’s not been really 18, 30-year-olds because you have to be sick enough to be admitted to the hospital,” said Deblieux.
“One of the thoughts behind that is those individuals are out in the community moving around more,” said Joseph Kanter with Louisiana Health Department.
Kanter says it’s going to be up to everyone including the younger generations to help stop the spread of the virus, something both city, state, and federal health leaders have pushed ad nauseam.
“We would rather a plateau than a mountain,” said Kanter.
It’s hard to say how far both Louisiana and New Orleans are from the top of the curve, but Kanter says it’s been a steep climb.
“That’s why you see such aggressive social distancing measures coming from the mayor, the president and the governor right now, it’s an effort to decrease that slope, space us out a little bit, longer over time so that we don’t flood the hospitals all at once,” said Kanter.
But Kanter warns the government can only do so much, it’ll ultimately be up to the people to decide how long until that curve is flattened by how invested they are in social distancing.
“Police officers are not going to be peeking into your dining room and making sure they’re at a dinner party doesn’t have x number of people, that’s going to be on you. There’s going to be personal responsibility involved and we really need people to own up to this,” said Kanter.
