Bruce: Spotty Showers This Weekend-Not A Wash Out

Over the course of this weekend this front will remain stalled over the area leading to the chance for those hit or miss storms to develop. Saturday afternoon brings the best coverage of those pop up downpours which will be most active during the heating of the day. Come the second half of the weekend on Sunday the stalled front will begin to lift north as a batch of storms develops passing mainly to our north. The thinking for Sunday is most of the rain will stay north of our area so rain coverage should decrease as we round out the weekend.