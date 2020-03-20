Cosmetologists’ businesses suffering, while more calls come in for industrial cleaning companies

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -In a time of social distancing, businesses that require hands-on touch are struggling.
“My arms are not that long and I’m a short lady, so I can’t be 6 feet so I’m just doing what I can to take care of people, reassure and give them some sense of normal in a time that isn’t normal,” cosmetologist Adrienne Lopez said.
Lopez with Top Knot Beauty Company says she’d normally be at the shop with clients, but most of them say they just don’t want to take the risk at this time.
“They’re like I’m gonna stay home for now, fine no problem I’ll be here whenever you’re ready to get back to it,” said Lopez.
Lopez makes a living by people sitting in her chair, and when that’s gone she says it does hurt financially but she’s trying to keep a smile and look forward to the future.
“We care, we want to take care of people and when we can’t do the most basic part of our care, it takes something away from us. You might as well cut off my arm right now it’s just not fun,” said Lopez.
While the governor has not yet mandated beauty salons to close, several other businesses like bars and gyms are closed and taking the opportunity to sanitize.
That’s where Paul Christiana, co-owner of All Dry, a specialty cleaning company says they’re working overtime.
“There’s proper protocols you have to follow to do the type of work we do, this is not something that someone can do at home,” said Christiana.
His crew demonstrated the steps they would take to sanitize a home or business, gearing up in personal protective gear, and using chemicals federally approved to disinfect viruses including Covid 19, though he says no clients with presumed positive cases have contacted them.
“Everything has to be regulated to protect your workers as much as the environment that they work in,” said Christiana.
He says as a commercial cleaning company, they had the opportunity to stock up on essential supplies like disinfectant and gear. And given the Covid 19 pandemic, Christiana says they saw the huge need at hospitals and donated a chunk of it.
“I feel good that we’ve been able to come across some hand sanitizer and give it to family and friends people who need it, if you have something let’s just be Americans help each other out this is a tough time,” said Christiana.
Because while social distancing may be isolating, both Lopez and Christiana say positivity and helping your neighbor is the way to get through it.
“I need to be a touch point of calm, I need to be a shelter in the storm and if someone needs me I can be there,” said Lopez.
Christiana said they can sanitize homes at the homeowner’s request.
While Lopez advises if you want to help your beautician during this time, reach out to them and buy a gift card to use in the future.
