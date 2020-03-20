10 deaths, 479 cases of COVID-19 reported in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting that there are 479 cases of the COVID-19 virus in the state.
So far 10 people have died from the virus, with five of those deaths being among residents at the senior assisted living facility Lambeth House.
St. Tammany Parish reported their first death in the parish Friday morning. According to officials with the Louisiana Department of Health, because the patient was from Mississippi, his death will be included in Mississippi’s counts.
Officials continue to push ways to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
These precautions include:
- Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently
- Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm
- Avoiding touching your face
- Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces
- Avoiding close contact with others
- And staying home if you are sick
