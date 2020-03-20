The Fair Grounds continues racing during Coronavirus outbreak

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It appears on the surface to be a normal racing day at the Fair Grounds, that’s until you look at the stands, they’re totally empty. No fans are allowed at the track during the Coronavirus outbreak.
“So obviously we’re a lot different than some of these sports in the fact that we’re conducted outside. And it’s our understanding a horse is yet to contract, or can contract it. There’s very little contact like other gaming and sports. We’re going forward in the hope that it gives some relief to the horseman on the backside that are trying to make a living,” said Fair Grounds president and GM Doug Shipley.
“The horses have no symptoms. We treat them not for the coronavirus, but infectious diseases every 60 days. They’re probably the healthiest ones to be around in the world, the race horses. They get better healthcare than I do,” said trainer Neil Pessin.
The Louisiana Derby is the biggest event of the season here at the Fair Grounds, and no doubt the course’s No. 1 moneymaker. This Saturday, things will be a little different for the marquee race.
“Well certainly it’s going to be a unique day right. It’ll be a first for me and everyone else on that front. It’s unfortunate, but it’s the sign of the times right now. We’re just trying to be safe,” said Shipley.
“Saturday is going to feel a lot different. Friday and Saturday we usually have bigger crowds. That’s going to be a little different. It’s kind of like being in the Twilight Zone almost,” said Pessin.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.