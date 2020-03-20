Florida safety Dakota Mitchell commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU spring football is on pause for now during the coronavirus outbreak, but that hasn’t stopped Coach Orgeron’s staff from recruiting members for the class of 2021.
The Tigers landed safety Dakota Mitchell from the state of Florida.
Rivals recruiting service lists Mitchell as 5′11″, 170 pounds, and gave him 3-stars.
Mitchell is the fifth member of LSU’s 2021 recruiting class. Rivals ranks LSU 13th in team recruiting rankings.
Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:
Raesjon Davis, LB, California
Deion Smith, WR, Mississippi
Anthony Hundley, DT, Florida
Dakota Mitchell, S, Floirda
Peyton Todd, P, West Monroe
