Gov. Edwards, health experts to hold televised discussion on COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards and health experts will hold a statewide discussion on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.
The special will air across the state and on all FOX 8 platforms from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The program will be produced and broadcast from the studio of Louisiana Public Broadcasting in Baton Rouge.
“We know that the public has many questions about COVID-19, and we want to be responsive and responsible by giving them factual information as they make adjustments for new ways of living during this crisis,” said Edwards. “Some of the information will be new and some will reiterate what we have shared before and all of it will help further underscore the seriousness of this outbreak, what we can all do to help reduce the spread and the resources available to help our communities, our people and our businesses.
Topics of discussion will include the latest updates on positive cases in Louisiana, understanding testing for COVID-19 and the state’s capacity, resources that are available for businesses that are impacted as well as those who are either out of work or have had their work hours reduced. In addition, we will discuss how the K-12 and Higher Education systems are responding and provide information about resources for at-home learning, as well as mental health help that is available.
Members of the public are encouraged to submit questions for the panel to: lpb.org/questions.
Again, the special airs on Monday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
