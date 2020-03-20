Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton learned Thursday he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, he told ESPN. Payton is the first employee of either an NFL team or the league to make such a diagnosis public. He tells the network he came forward to motivate people to educate themselves about what they can do to help fight the pandemic. Payton says he took the test Monday after he began to feel ill a day earlier. He adds that he has not been admitted to a hospital and does not have a fever or cough. The 56-year-old coach says he has been resting comfortably at home, where is in in self-quarantine.