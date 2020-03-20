Juan’s World: What was Sean Payton thinking?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome in to Juan’s World and let me begin by saying that I’m glad that Sean Payton is ok. Not because he’s the Saints head coach, but because I don’t want anyone losing the fight against Covid-19.
But, I also have to ask Coach Payton. What were you thinking? Social distancing are the words of the week. From government officials to people in local stores, we all know what ‘social distancing’ means. And Sean Payton does as well.
He told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he wants people to take ‘social distancing’ serious. Payton said "take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It’s not complicated to do what they’re asking of us.'
No, Coach Payton. It’s not complicated now and it wasn’t complicated when you visited Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas on Saturday, when you were healthy.
You enjoyed a day of horse racing and now you’re paying for it. Thankfully, it’s not as serious as it could have been. We can only pray that the same will be said for your friend and trainer Tom Amoss, who was also at the track and who’s also about to self-quarantine.
I’d like to think that if faced with similar options again, Sean Payton will make the easy choice.
During these difficult times, It’s important for all of us to do the right thing, if not for ourselves, then do it for your neighbors, many of which, Coach Payton, are also your biggest fans.
Juan's World
