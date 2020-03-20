La. National Guard stationed at drive-thru testing sites for coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Over 200 soldiers and airmen will assist local agencies with COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Jefferson Parish and New Orleans.
Guards were placed and assigned to help in medical support, engineering assessment support, shelter security, traffic control point and testing site support.
Two of the stations are scheduled to become available tomorrow, March 20, but will only be available to symptomatic healthcare facility workers and first responders.
Guardsmen are also assisting with assessing additional facilities around the state that can be used in case hospital overflow occurs.
