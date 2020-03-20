Motorcyclist dead after fatal accident in Central City

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man died after an accident in Central City between a motorcycle and another vehicle.
The incident occurred on Thursday, March 19 at around 5:20 p.m. when the motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection Magnolia Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
The motorcycle driver was allegedly traveling at a high speed without a helmet before being struck by the vehicle crossing on Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to initial reports.
The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he died.
The driver of the car was on the scene to speak to investigators.
No other details are available at this time.
This investigation is being handled by NOPD’s Traffic Division. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Richard Chambers at 504-658-6215.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.