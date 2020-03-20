New Orleans opens COVID-19 screening locations for first responders

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On Friday, New Orleans opened two drive-thru COVID-19 screening locations for first responders and healthcare workers.
The queue of cars started arriving at the Mahalia Jackson Theater about 7:30 a.m. and the National Guard is assisting with the checking to make sure those who try and come through have the proper identification because the two newest screening locations are only for first responders and healthcare workers who are showing symptoms.
New Orleans Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Colin Arnold says this new pilot program will be able to give 100 tests per day and while they hope more, they’ve only got about 2400 tests at this time.
Arnold says those who come through will be checked in their car and if they are showing symptoms they’ll be moved through the drive-thru line to a tent for further testing. He says that anyone who does test positive will be informed directly and anyone who is symptomatic may be asked to self-quarantine until the test results come back.
Arnold says while they hope to be able to expand their testing to other groups of people in the future. Right now it is about screening those people who are on the front lines of this pandemic.
“I understand people are afraid right now, do not be afraid. We have tried throughout this to give you the facts but the important thing is this, this pilot is for the healthcare workers and for first responders because they are on the front lines of this and we have to know if they’re sick and we have to keep them to the best of our ability on the front lines,” says Arnold.
The screening sites for first responders and healthcare workers are located at the Mahalia Jackson Theater and the UNO Lakefront Arena. They are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. until further notice.
