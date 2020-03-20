NOPD: Four injured in three separate shootings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating three separate shootings that left four people injured Thursday night and early Friday morning.
NOPD responded to the first call around 9:15 p.m. Thursday in New Orleans East.
When officers arrived at the scene in the 14000 block of Peltier Drive, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police were contacted by a local hospital about a second shooting around 12:30 a.m. Friday after a woman arrived by private conveyance with a gunshot wound to her back.
Through further investigation, police determined that the shooting occurred near the US 90 East exit at Tchoupitoulas Street.
About an hour later, NOPD was called to the scene of a double shooting in Algiers in the 3400 block of Garden Oaks Drive.
Officers responding to the scene found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital by EMS. Their conditions are currently unknown.
All three shootings remain under investigation.
If anyone has any information about any of the shootings, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.