Saints exercise options on Lattimore & Ramczyk

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The work of getting the roster ready for the fall continued with the Saints looking at the 2017 draft class and exercising some team options.
First, they picked up the 5th year on cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who’s started 43 games, coming up with eight interceptions over his first three years in the nfl. He’s also a past defensive rookie of the year and a two-time Pro Bowler.
The Saints also guaranteed the 5th year for offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk as well.
Ramczyk is arguably the leagues premier right tackle and he’s one of the games most durable players. Ramczyk sat out just once since coming into the league. Pro Football Focus graded Ramczyk as the NFL’s number one offensive tackle.
