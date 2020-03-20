Shelby: Rain Tonight with Cold Front

Another warm and muggy day is expected with slim chances for rain during the daytime. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.
Rain chances will increase overnight as a cold front crosses the area. Saturday and Sunday will feature highs in the mid to upper 70s behind the front, but it won't be picture perfect. Severe weather is not expected, but showers and a few thunderstorms are likely.
Next week, we will dry out and warm up. Highs could reach near record levels in the upper 80s late next week.
