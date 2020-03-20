St. Tammany Parish announces first death from COVID-19 virus

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has confirmed the parish’s first death from the COVID-19 virus bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 11.
Friday morning, Dr. Charles Preston stated that a patient who was being treated for COVID-19 at Ochsner Northshore Hospital in Slidell died from complications from the virus.
Preston identified the man as 63-year-old Howard Pickens of Waveland, Mississippi. Pickens had been receiving treatment since March 13 and had underlying medical conditions that made him more susceptible to the virus.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Louisiana Department of Health says there are 392 reported cases of COVID-19 in the state across 26 parishes.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.