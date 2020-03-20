Tourists respond to coronavirus in New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - All week we’ve been telling you about New Orleans’ higher than normal coronavirus rate and that is causing other parts of the country to take precautions for those who visit here. The city of Memphis has imposed a 2-week quarantine for any employee that comes to New Orleans.
Tourists keep coming to New Orleans in much smaller numbers and not finding many options.
The insectarium and other sites are closed due to the coronavirus threat, but tourists find ways to make do.
The tourists we spoke with felt as safe here as anywhere but in other parts of the country, there’s definite fear about people who visit New Orleans.
New Orleans’ higher than normal coronavirus infection rate caused the city of Memphis to implement a travel policy for its employees. It calls for them to isolate themselves for two weeks if they travel to New Orleans, or to 4 other areas, including Washington, Florida, California, and New York City.
Medical educator Dr. Eric Griggs says the Memphis policy is in line with instructions from the world health organization.
“It’s not a bad idea but here’s a problem with social distancing it’s not always polite or socially acceptable,” Dr. Griggs said.
In addition to overcoming the coronavirus scare, New Orleans may also have to deal with a lingering stigma.
“We’re all looking for that horizon to begin ramping back up, but our first fight now is to contain this,” Mark Romig, the Chief Marketing Officer for New Orleans and Co said.
We reached out to the city of Memphis for comment on it’s travel policy and they declined our request for an interview.
