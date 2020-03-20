Zack: A weak front brings rain chances up this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Finally a cold front is marching into the area but don’t get too excited as this front is weakening on approach and will likely stall before bringing us any cooler weather.
The end of the week sticks to that dry and very warm pattern as highs this afternoon surge into the middle 80s. Now by this evening the cold front will approach the area bringing the chance for some showers and maybe one or two storms. Once we get into the overnight hours any rain should come to an end but don’t think we are done with the rain just yet.
Over the course of this weekend this front will remain stalled over the area leading to the chance for those hit or miss storms to develop. Saturday afternoon brings the best coverage of those pop up downpours which will be most active during the heating of the day. Come the second half of the weekend on Sunday the stalled front will begin to lift north as a batch of storms develops passing mainly to our north. The thinking for Sunday is most of the rain will stay north of our area so rain coverage should decrease as we round out the weekend.
Get ready for some toasty temperatures next week as rain chances come to an end and the temperatures start to really heat up. Middle to upper 80s are possible multiple days next week as we could enter a stretch of record warmth.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.