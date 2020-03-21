After Further Review: Five takes from Andrus Peat’s return to Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Take One: First surprise of Saints free agency
Signing Malcolm Jenkins made complete sense. A.J. Klein leaving was understandable. We all knew Teddy Bridgewater was getting paid somewhere else. Eli Apple ’s exit was predictable.
But Andrus Peat? It certainly felt like his days in New Orleans were done.
The Saints clearly thought otherwise and inked him to a five-year with the former first round pick Friday in their first surprise of free agency.
Take Two: Peat’s price
Super agent Tom Condon did some work for his client. Five years, $57 million dollars with $33 million guaranteed. Who knows how many teams were truly after Peat? But given the time it took to sign, the market for Peat felt lukewarm at best and downright cold at worst.
We’ll see what the final details of the contract are, but on the surface, you would be hard-pressed to find someone that would put Peat in their top-six list of guards in the NFL. Yet, that’s where Peat’s new contract ranks him at $11.5 million per season.
But there’s a silver lining in the inflated deal. At least the Saints overpaid for a KNOWN commodity. Despite his inconsistency, they know exactly what they have in Peat. Overpaying for someone else’s free agent is one of the worst sins in the NFL.
Take Three: Offensive line continuity
Just because I believe Peat’s new price doesn’t match his production, that doesn’t mean he’s a bad player. In fact, over the years through film study I’ve highlighted the times he’s had very good to even dominant games.
And there is one distinct advantage to his return: chemistry.
By bringing back Peat the Saints will return their entire starting offensive line from a year ago. Of all positions on the football field, continuity matters most on the offensive line.
Take Four: Missed targets?
Just my opinion here, but I can’t shake the feeling that the Saints had their eyes on other players at the guard position but couldn’t strike a deal.
Joe Thuney and Brandon Scherff were both given franchise tags, while Graham Glasgow signed with Denver very quick into the legal tampering period. Ereck Flowers even went quick to Miami.
By the time Friday rolled around, there was a significant drop-off in what was available. Perhaps in the end, the team felt Peat was the best option and acted accordingly.
Take Five: Other Observations
- Peat becomes just third first round draft pick of the Sean Payton to sign their second contract with the team. Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram were the two others.
- Carolina’s Greg Van Roten was a name I was told the Saints had initial discussions about but nothing got past the opening stages.
- Nick Easton is a quality reserve interior lineman who filled in admirably for Peat. But overall, Peat is still the better player.
