After Further Review: Five takes from Emmanuel Sanders reportedly joining Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Take One: Perfect next wave signing
The Saints have proven they’re masters at the ‘second wave’ signing. In fact, are we even still in the second wave? This could even be the third wave by now.
Regardless, the Saints showed restraint in the early days of free agency then reportedly late Friday night struck with a player who immediately helps the Saints offense.
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders comes in at a bargain rate as well. A reported two years, $16 million doesn’t even put Sanders in the top-30 of wide receivers in the NFL.
From a business standpoint, this was flawlessly executed by the Saints front office.
Take Two: The position the fan base has been waiting for
The need for a true number two receiver has been by far the biggest gripe amongst the fan base in New Orleans.
The numbers don’t lie. Michael Thomas had 149 receptions last season, an NFL record. Ted Ginn had the second highest number of receptions amongst Saints receivers with 30.
Sanders will fill that void immediately. Think about how much more dynamic this offense will be with another receiver chipping in 60-65 receptions a season.
Take Three: WR still a possibility in draft
The signing of Sanders is great, but it doesn’t mean the Saints will bypass the position in the draft now that they have him. What it will do is give them the freedom to draft that receiver as a best player available as opposed to being forced to out of need.
This is their normal approach- needs in free agency, best player in the draft- but given the depth at the position in this year’s draft class, many (myself included ) thought this was the year the team rolled the dice on addressing that need in the draft.
Now, they won’t have to. But they won’t hesitate to draft a wide receiver if that player is the highest graded on their board when the pick comes up.
Take Four: Saints still stand out in the South.
Drew Brees. Alvin Kamara. Michael Thomas. Taysom Hill. Jared Cook. And now Emmanuel Sanders.
Imagine the possibilities.
The NFC South is going to be so fun to watch next season. Tom Brady in Tampa makes things a lot more interesting. But as we sit here in March, I’m still confident in saying the Saints are the best team in the division.
Take Five: Other Observations
- Sanders dominated the Saints in their December matchup against the 49ers. He finished with seven receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown.
- Sanders’ name came up last season when he was on the trading block in Denver. Instead, he landed in San Francisco.
- Cornerback and linebacker are two positions the Saints should target next to complete this free agent class.
