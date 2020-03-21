Businesses close, others scrape to stay open after Mayor’s stay-at-home mandate

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Royal Street, known for its antique and souvenir shops is silent compared to its usual bustling shoppers.
While many antique stores already closed for business, souvenir shop managers say they tried to stay open as long as they could. The mayor's Stay-At-Home mandate forced them to close their doors to customers for the foreseeable future.
But other smaller art galleries and even the French Quarter Wedding Chapel say they’ll stay open as long as possible. “The chapel only holds 50 plus the couple so we’re small,” Rev. Tony Talavera said.
Talavera says he’s already down to bare minimum staff, with a business that’s scraping by. Grateful he says many couples are still anxious to get to the alter while others have postponed their nuptials, even having a small wedding planned just hours after the interview.
“The service is only 10 minutes it’s a very short interaction, I still keep a distance from everyone go to in tonight. I have a really loving couple they say we’re going to get there and they have 10 guests,” Talavera said.
“The more people that stay home the more lives we will save, if you don’t have any essential function or cannot safely maintain social distancing you need to stay home,” said Mayor Latoya Cantrell.
Essential services will still be open, including banks, drive-through restaurants, groceries, gas stations, healthcare, and utilities. Mayor Cantrell doubled down saying for those businesses, groups, or individuals do not comply, there will be consequences.
“We are making sure that we’ve beefed up enforcement across the board that just doesn’t come through NOPD, code enforcement, Safety and Permits, but we are geared up and prepared to enforce at every single level,” Cantrell said.
Because while small businesses are hanging on as best they can, public health leaders say peoples’ lives are what’s at stake.
“We know how to do this we know how to handle storms, this is yet another challenge to us stay home, hunker down, call your loved ones, donate, as we’ve seen such an outpouring form every segment of our community. We will get through this, right now getting together means staying apart,” Dr. Jennifer Avegno said.
At the end of the published mandate, it denotes how state law allows during an emergency declaration for the city to punish those who violate the mandate with a $500 fine or prison time up to 5 months.
