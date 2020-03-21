COVID-19 cases at 585 statewide; 16 deaths reported

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 585 cases of the COVID-19 virus in the state with 16 deaths as of Saturday morning.
352 cases are reported in Orleans Parish with Jefferson Parish reporting 116 cases.
The deaths of a 77-year-old Orleans Parish resident and a 53-year-old Orleans Parish resident were reported Saturday.
29 of the state’s 64 parishes have reported cases of COVID-19.
Three deaths reported Friday are a 38-year-old Catahoula Parish resident, a 72-year-old man from Orleans Parish, and a 77-year-old Jefferson Parish resident. Both had underlying medical conditions, the state health department said.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Friday afternoon that she was issuing a Stay Home mandate to help slow the spread in one of the areas of the country that has seen a skyrocket in the number of COVID-19 cases.
“We are trying to keep city government rolling and solvent,” Cantrell said. “We are ready to enforce.”
She said the city has not seen the curve of coronavirus flatten.
Businesses need to find a way to keep people at home. RTA will only offer essential services. City leaders are expecting a large number of results which will be “very sobering.” There will be a substantial spread of COVID-19, the mayor said.
Officials continue to push ways to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
These precautions include:
- Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently
- Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm
- Avoiding touching your face
- Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces
- Avoiding close contact with others
- And staying home if you are sick
The first case of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, was announced in New Orleans on March 9.