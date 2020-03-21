Experts weigh in on how to cope with “stay home” mandate

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - While the stay at home mandate was issued for New Orleans residents on Friday, you might not know it from visiting Audubon Park, which saw plenty of foot traffic on Saturday.
“we’re dancing because we’re about movement and dancing," said Onika Jervis with Team Girl Trek, a group that promotes healthy living in african-american women
The group was recently forced to cancel a trip to Selma due to the pandemic and chose to do their multi-mile walk at Audubon instead.
“So our group decided that we are going to do it virtually.”
City officials say it’s still OK to venture outside your home to visit public green spaces, but be mindful and practice social distancing.
“That’s one of the things since this has been happening that we’ve been telling our ladies, get out there and move, but observe. Observe the social distancing, right? Don’t get together in large groups," said Jervis.
Health Educator Dr. Eric Griggs says there is a clear difference between social distancing and a stay at homer order, but getting out and being active is still encouraged when done correctly.
“So social distancing is actually the first part, it’s the first step," said Griggs.
"Individually we need to stay 6 feet apart, arms length away from each other and don’t let your fingers touch.”
“The next step though if we can’t get people to comply, is to emphasize the point that we want people to stay home. We’re trying to move people out of the way so we can check the people that are most contagious.”
“But you can still go out. You can walk your dog, your dog doesn’t have to be 6 feet away from you. Be neighborly from at least 6 feet away. You can go to the grocery stores and stay socially distant. Ride your bike. we want people to exercise. That’s how you boost your immune system.”
But while times are tough with canceled events, school closures, and rising unemployment, Griggs says it’s important to take this moment to work on your physical and mental health and also consider the well-being of others.
“We want people to stay at home responsibly, washing their hands, checking their symptoms, and when they go out, social distance. We want them to stay at home so their providers, the people on the front lines, can stay at work," said Griggs.
