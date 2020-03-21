The Extra Point: Fantasy football free agency

He wanted out of Minnesota and got his wish. But if he wants more targets his way, I’m not sure Buffalo is the team for it. Their top receiver in 2019, John Brown, ranked 26th in targets. Now, there’s another mouth to feed. The Bills aren’t an air it out type of team. And even though quarterback Josh Allen is improving, he’s not Kirk Cousins, who despite his shortcomings, is capable of putting up 250+ yard games on the regular. Diggs could easily fall into the 60-catch range, which is a long way off from some of his better seasons in Minnesota.