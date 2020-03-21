Jefferson Parish Coroner: Positive test results are not the best indicator of coronavirus community spread

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Coroner, Gerry Cvitanovich, M.D., says it will take several weeks before officials are able to determine how significant community spread is there and whether they’re “flattening the curve.”
“From everything I’m hearing, a lot of those tests are going to be rolling in fast which means we’re going to be reporting a whole lot more positive cases and sometime soon we’re going to see an explosion in the positive cases but that’s really not a good snapshot of where we are right now,” said Cvitanovich.
Cvitanovich says a better indicator is the number of hospitalized patients and their conditions.
“How many are hospitalized? How many wind up on ventilators and unfortunately how many people are not surviving this? Those are three numbers we want to compare to yesterday to today to tomorrow and the next day. They’re a whole lot more accurate than looking at the number of positive cases because those positive cases are out there, we know that,” said Cvitanovich.
While Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng says authorities are having no problems with businesses and employees complying with mandated social distancing measures, she doesn’t want neighbors to be confused by false information and rumors regarding the phrase “shelter in place.”
“Even the cities that are more restrictive than us, they have a list of essential reasons you will be able to leave your home, to go grocery shopping, to get your pet food, to take care of a loved one and of course if you are in an essential service, the medical industry, so many industries that are deemed essential to keep our community going in this time, so, let’s all not worry about that word shelter in place,” said Sheng.
Jefferson Parish will open a drive-thru testing center at the Alerio Center in Westwego Saturday morning at 8. But, that center is only for healthcare workers and first-responders who are showing symptoms of the coronavirus. Those who need to be tested will have to show their work I.D. badge.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.