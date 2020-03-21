Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

SALT RIVER-WATER RELEASES
SRP water releases closing unbridged crossings of Salt River
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Salt River Project says water releases from Granite Reef Dam due to heavy storm runoff will close unbridged crossings of the Salt River in the Mesa area this weekend. The SRP said it began releasing water from its two reservoirs on the Verde River on Friday to create additional storage space for more runoff, so it now needs to release water from Granite Reef Dam. The dam is located at the confluence of the Verde and Salt rivers on the eastern outskirts of metro Phoenix. According to the SRP, this month is already the wettest March on the Salt and Verde rivers' watershed since 1992.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Coronavirus cases in Arizona climb, first death reported
PHOENIX (AP) — About 200 members of the Arizona National Guard have been activated to help with food distribution, as daily life becomes increasingly restricted by efforts to contain the coronavirus. Arizona and Maricopa County public health officials Friday evening reported the state's first death from the virus, a man in his 50s with underlying health problems. Earlier in the day Gov. Doug Ducey extended school closures, delayed the tax filing deadline and made it easier to file for unemployment. The head of the National Guard in Arizona, Maj. General Michael McGuire, said the operation is still largely in the planning phase and more guardsmen will probably hit the streets next week.
ARIZONA LEGISLATURE
Fate of emergency state budget plan with virus cash in doubt
PHOENIX (AP) — The fate of a rare bipartisan budget plan hammered out by the Arizona Senate will remain in doubt over the weekend after Republican House leaders refused to consider it and instead adjourned until Monday over howls of protest from minority Democrats. The action crippled plans to swiftly put cash into the hands of laid-off workers through an emergency unemployment bill - but just for a day. Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Friday implementing many of the provisions in the unemployment bill. The order waives requirements for a one-week waiting period before benefits kick in and allows virus-quarantined workers or those caring for ill family to get benefits.
SCHOOL VOUCHERS-ARIZONA
Arizona governor signs small school voucher expansion bill
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that would slightly increase the reach of the state's current school voucher program and revamp how it is administered. The proposal was billed as a permanent fix to an issue that cropped up last year. That's when it was discovered that a handful of children on the Navajo Nation were illegally using vouchers to attend a private New Mexico school. Democrats said this year's measure is far more broad than a temporary fix passed last year because it lets new students attend the school or others near the border. Republican backers of the bill said it merely made permanent last year's action.
HIKER FOUND DEAD
Mohave County Sheriff's Office: Missing hiker found deceased
WIKIEUP, Arikz. (AP) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says a hiker from Wikieup has been dead after being reported missing after he failed to return home.The Sheriff's Office announced Friday that searchers had found 73-year-old Robert Meyers deceased. The office did not provide details on the circumstances of Meyers' death or where his body was found. The office said Meyers was last seen Sunday leaving an RV park in Wikieup to go hiking and camping for several days. He had taken a backpack, a tent and food.
DES DIRECTOR
Former health official to head Arizona social-service agency
PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed the former head of Arizoia's Medicaid program as temporary director of the state's social-services agency. The governor's office announced Friday that former Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System Director Tom Betlach will lead the Department of Economic Security for 75 days. The office said that's while the interim director, Health Services Director Cara Christ, leads the state's response to the coronavirus, Betlach stepped down in 2018 after heading AHCCCS for nine year. He previously served as the agency's deputy for eight years and as state budget director for five years. Christ remained as head of the Department of Health Services when she was named interim DES director last fall when Director Michael Trailor stepped down.
JAGUARS-HABITAT FIGHT
Fight over jaguar habitat in Southwest heads back to court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal appeals court is ordering a New Mexico judge to reconsider a case involving a fight over critical habitat in the U.S. Southwest for the endangered jaguar. Ranchers had sued, arguing that a decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to set aside thousands of acres for the cats violated the statute that guides wildlife managers in determining whether certain areas are essential for the conservation of a species. The appellate court this week overturned an earlier ruling that had sided with federal officials. At issue is more than 170 square miles that span two desert mountain ranges along the Arizona-New Mexico border.
ELECTION 2020-VOTER REGISTRATION
Democrats fret as virus halts in-person voter registration
PHOENIX (AP) — The coronavirus is idling a potentially powerful force in the Democratic Party. It's those liberal canvassers who go door to door or cruise through public gatherings with clipboard in hand to register new voters. Such efforts have been all but frozen because Americans are being asked to stay inside and keep their distance to prevent the spread of the virus. In Arizona, Latino registrations drives have moved online. In Michigan, community organizers are trying to reach out remotely. It's a quiet change with potentially big consequences for Democrats up and down the ballot in the November general election. Candidates have been forced to cancel rallies and shift to a new world of online campaigning.