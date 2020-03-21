Malcolm Jenkins on his return to the Saints: ‘New Orleans is family’

""I am very, very excited to be coming back to New Orleans, especially at this point in my career. It kind of feels like everything’s coming full circle and obviously with the success that the team has had in the last few years, being able to come back and just help push the team just with that one more step that I think it needs to be back in that Super Bowl again. I’m super excited and grateful for Mrs. Benson, Mickey Loomis and Sean (Payton) for giving me the opportunities to come back. New Orleans is family. I still have a place down there and my second daughter’s middle name is NOLA because I love that place," said Malcolm Jenkins.