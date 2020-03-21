Michigan man killed in I-12 crash

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) -A Michigan man was killed early Saturday morning in Hammond, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 12 West near LA 1249 (Pumpkin Center Rd.) in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash has claimed the life of 77-year-old Michael T. Jones of Jasper, MI.
The crash occurred as a Mazda 3, driven by 31-year-old Caitlin D. Jones of Mobile, Alabama, was traveling west on Interstate 12 in the right lane. Her vehicle struck the rear of a GMC Sierra pickup truck, driven by Michael Jones, which was also in the right lane.
After this impact, both vehicles went off the roadway striking trees. Despite wearing a seat belt, Michael Jones was pronounced deceased on the scene. Caitlin Jones was not wearing a seat belt and received minor injuries.
Impairment is suspected on the part of Caitlin Jones.
Caitlin Jones was arrested and will be booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for Vehicular Homicide, Following Too Close, and Safety Belt Required.
