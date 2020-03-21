Orleans, Jefferson Parish testing sites expand to anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the New Orleans Health Department announced the expansion of testing criteria at two drive-through COVID-19 testing locations in Orleans Parish.
Beginning tomorrow, Sunday, March 22, the testing will be available daily to any individual with a fever and other symptoms, with a cap of 100 tests per day, per site.
New Orleans sites will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily or until the daily cap of 100 tests has been reached at an individual site.
Locations
- Mahalia Jackson Theater Parking Lot 1419 Basin Street, New Orleans, LA 70116
- University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena Parking Lot 6801 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70148
A third site is located at the Alario Center on the Westbank, operated by the Jefferson Parish Emergency Management Department, will also expand its testing criteria to anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
There is a cap of 250 tests per day. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Saturday, March 21.
Upon arrival at the site, individuals will be required to remain in their vehicles and to provide identification. Personnel in full medical protective gear will check the individual’s temperature with a no-touch thermometer and insert a nasal swab to obtain the necessary sample.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.