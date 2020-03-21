9 rescued from sunken boat incident in Terrebonne Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Nine people were rescued after a boat sunk in Lake Boudreaux of Terrebonne Parish.
Terrebonne Parish Water Patrol was notified of the incident at around 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, March 21.
After going on a bow fishing trip, the boat was hit with a squall before flooding and sinking.
Passengers aboard the boat remained in contact with dispatchers to communicate the location. Seven of the passengers eventually made their way to an island to await rescue, however, the location of the other two was uncertain.
Water patrol eventually located the seven individuals and a K-9 division was used to locate the other two who had previously separated.
No injuries other than minor cuts were reported.
"This story had a happy ending, but a different outcome was very possible. With school out a lot, more people will be on the water. Never pack too many in a boat. Make sure children wear life jackets and if it gets rough put yours on too.” Sheriff Larpenter said in a statement.
