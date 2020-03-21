Scalise, others say steps taken after Katrina could help during the COVID-19 economic crisis

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana congressman and GOP House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and others want the federal government to repeat some of the successful economic steps taken after Hurricane Katrina to help ease COVID-19 related economic pain that is being experienced around the country.
"Frankly, there’s are some things that we learned through Hurricane Katrina about how to get businesses back up and running after being shut down for weeks and in some cases over a month that I think can apply to this crisis that we’re facing,” Scalise said.
Attorney Walter J. Leger, Jr., played a key role with the Louisiana Recovery Authority which shepherded the Katrina recovery for state government.
“There were a lot of things that were done post-Katrina that may be applicable today. You set aside all of the things related to rebuilding our homes but rather the personal and the economic issues are going to be very important,” Leger said. “For those who need it accelerated and streamlined, looser requirements for SNAP or food stamps.”
Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc., which works to attract economic development to the region, said the city proved after Katrina it could overcome a very difficult situation and that should speak to the rest of the country now.
"I'd like to think that New Orleans provides a model for the rest of the country and the world of resilience and that we show that by sticking together, by dealing with the challenges, by looking for the opportunities,” Hecht said.
Scalise wants banks to give small businesses and individuals a break, in terms of loan payments. He said he talked to the president about that Thursday.
"And banks don’t want customers to be missing payments, but right now there’s some rigid rules out of Washington that can be made more flexible so that banks can give you, for example, up to 90 days forbearance, that happened during Katrina and it was one of the tools that was very effective in helping businesses get up and running and make sure that families didn’t miss house notes,” Scalise stated.
Leger said banks’ flexibility was a big help after parts of the state flooded when levees failed during Katrina and the economy subsequently went into a hole.
"We had a tremendous relationship with the banks, particularly in the early days of Katrina,” Leger said.
And Scalise said some of what he would like to see happen concerning banks can be done without passing more federal legislation.
"Some of this can be done by the bank regulators in Washington through the FDIC,” he said.
Hecht said getting money into people’s hand is critically needed during such crises.
"The number one lesson that we’ve learned through all these crises, and it’s particularly true here because in a liquidity crisis, is that cash is king,” Hecht stated.
