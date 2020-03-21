Seafood industries taking big hit in La. through coronavirus pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One of Louisiana’s biggest industries is taking a hit amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. As many restaurants cut down on inventory, some seafood wholesalers say they’re struggling and so are their suppliers. Now, they’re trying to think up new ways to stay in business.
At Louisiana's Best Seafood in Metairie, wholesaler Alex Cruz walks us through his warehouse.
"Now, we have 9,000 pounds worth of product that's not going anywhere and our suppliers are suffering because we cannot buy," Cruz explained.
Cruz is used to putting in orders of 10 to 15,000 pounds of product each day.
"The restaurants don't want to buy it if, they don't want to take the risk of buying fresh fish right now. I'm not selling. We talk to a few of our customers that are suffering," said Cruz.
Forced into take-out, Cruz says dine-in restaurants are paring down supply orders, while to-go friendly eatery owners say they're still staying busy.
"It's been interesting. Actually, sales of kind of increased a little bit with takeout. That's what we were doing primarily before," said Buddy's Kitchen Owner Edward Campbell.
Campbell has only owned Buddy’s Kitchen for a month, but even with a modest clientele, he sells close to 150 pounds of especially boiled crawfish, every Friday, at four-plus dollars a pound.
"We small batch and we consider our stuff to be a little higher quality than what you'd get at a seafood market," explained Campbell.
Left with few options, the popularity of takeout recently spurred changes in Cruz's wholesale operation.
"We're selling to people. We lowered the cost. The company is not really about making money, it's about trying to help our people, our families. Everybody that works here is my family," Cruz said.
After turning to retail with a successful Facebook campaign, Cruz and his managers welcomed countless orders of crawfish. As long as they keep coming in, so will their employees.
“Thanks to that, we had a whole crew in here. We have, tomorrow, a whole crew coming in. They’re excited about it and that made me excited, too,” Cruz said.
Cruz’s reduced crawfish prices only apply to the public, not his wholesale customers. They do not come boiled but seasoning and sausages are included with each order.
