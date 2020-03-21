Volunteers distribute 500 boxes of food to hospitality workers and seniors

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Volunteers distributed hundreds of boxes of food to those affected by COVID-19 Friday morning.
Volunteers loaded up 150 cars with boxes of nonperishables for out of work gig and hospitality workers.
"I'm a cook at Jimani's and it was going pretty good until all this coronavirus stuff happened. Thanks for this food pantry, cause I would've been doing bad right now," Kalvin Jones said.
He, along with many service industry workers, were laid off after the governor restricted restaurants to take out and deliveries.
"I wasn't prepared for this, and I got a little nephew at home, and I take care of him. So giving him money, and taking care of myself on top of bills, it's kind of stressful," Jones said.
"We got some peanut butter, got some jelly, got some vienna sausages," Jones said as he shuffled through the box.
Councilmember Kristin Palmer partnered with the Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute the 500 boxes of food to service industry workers.
"There's a whole population that we don't want to fall through the cracks. They've never had to ask for help before, they've all been employed. So this is something you just drive through, don't even have to get out of your car, we'll just put a box of food in there," Palmer said.
She said they packed the boxes in a matter of days.
"I think it's really important to do this. The hospitality industry's a vital part, and like you said, it has reaches into everything. To transportation, tour guides, musicians, all these different folks," Palmer said.
Volunteers came from the Bywater, French Quarter and Marigny neighborhoods to help out.
"I work with seniors all day long, and I know the plight of seniors and not only the plight of seniors in a normal time, but we're in an extraordinary time, and not just the food that will be good and really help them, but they will know that somebody's out there to help them," Greg Manion said.
Some families, whose entire households work in the service industry say they're hit hard.
“We’ve all lost our jobs. So when I heard about this food bank, I was like wow, that’s great you know. I needed to take advantage of that because I need every resource I can get right now. It’s just been really tough,” Jennifer Collins said.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.