Zack: Slightly cooler with a chance for a Saturday shower

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For the first time in what seems like forever we may not touch 80 degrees for a high today as a weak front has stalled across the area bringing better rain chances along with slightly cooler air.
As we go through that Saturday forecast you can expect plentiful clouds along with a few passing showers. Many areas will see multiple dry hours but with a little daytime heating through the afternoon, a few downpours could develop along that stalled front. Highs today will stay in the 70s which is still above normal but hey, it’s not the 80s.
For the second half of the weekend the stalled front will shift back north leading to a round of storms across far northern areas first thing on Sunday. Now once that front lifts back north into Mississippi our pattern reverts back to what it has been over the past several days. Warm, humid with a mixture of sun and clouds along with that chance for a few spotty showers. Highs on Sunday are likely to climb right back to near 80 degrees.
Next week we totally dry out and really heat things up. Tuesday onward could see a run of record breaking warm days as highs head for the middle to upper 80s. Summer in March could be a reality next week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.